Community speaks out about potential closure of school

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Around 50 people gathered at Harts PK-8 Thursday evening for the first of three public meetings with the Lincoln County Board of Education.

These meetings are part of the process for the board to decide if Ranger Elementary will be consolidated.

“Those babies in my eyes deserve to have their school just as much as any other child in this county gets to attend their home school,” Ranger Elementary Principal Christina Mounts said.

Lincoln County Superintendent Frank Barnett said low enrollment, lack of a main school entrance, and no sprinkling system are a few of the reasons that it’s time to consolidate.

“Going through the birth rates, death rates, people moving in people moving out, it looks like the school could really decline in enrollment over the next five to seven years,” he said. “As low as 25-30 students. So it’s just not fiscally responsible to be able to we can’t support that.”

Speakers raised concerns to the board, including students spending more time on the bus, an increase in classroom size, and students heading to schools in Logan County instead of Lincoln.

Substitute teacher Sarah Sharp said she’s worried about what will happen to their community with the school gone.

“It’s not just that you would be closing a home,” she said. “You would close an entire community because if the school is gone, what does Ranger have?”

There are two public meetings to go, one at West Hamlin Elementary on October 30th and then at Ranger Elementary on November 2nd.

