John Wolfe, 78, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the United Hospital Center following an extended illness. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 18, 1945, a son of the late Howard and Anna Rock Wolfe. He was married on October 31, 1972, to Eva June Post Wolfe, who preceded him in death on October 13, 2010. Mr. Wolfe is survived by his son, John Wolfe Jr. of Clarksburg; two daughters, Melissa Lynn Richards and companion Allen Bissett and Brigette Wolfe and companion John Heater; grandchildren, Samantha Nicole Richards, and Aarika Brooke Wolfe; and two great-grandchildren, Sylah Jade Weekley and Nova June Wolfe. He also leaves behind, one brother, Lawrence Wolfe of Buckhannon; three sisters, Shirley Riggs of Parkersburg, Martha J. Shaffer of Clarksburg and Carolyn Sue Welch of Bridgeport. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, James H. Wolfe and sister, Charlotte A. Droddy; brothers-in-law, Joe Shaffer, Sr., Howard Riggs, and Richard “Dick” Welch. John was a proud graduate of the Victory High School Class of 1963. He excelled at football during his years at Victory playing various positions including kicker. His field goals were legendary. John followed his father’s legacy and enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He was stationed in West Berlin, Germany at “Check Point Charlie,” the famous crossing between East Berlin and West Berlin at the Berlin Wall. John was the owner and proprietor of the Brunswick Pool Room and Coffee Shop. It was there that he developed his knack for teasing and playing practical jokes on his friends. He was a handicapper and fan of college as well as professional football, baseball and basketball. He was a lifelong New York Yankee fan with his favorite player being Mickey Mantle. After retirement, he enjoyed going to as many baseball games as he could at PNC Park in Pittsburgh and rooting for the Bucs. He and his son, John, became well known at PNC Park where they made many friends. John was known by many for his generosity with friends and family as well as his trademark cigar. He will be missed. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday, October 30, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Sherman Goodwin presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

