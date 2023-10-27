Kenneth Lee Gumm, 64, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at his home. He was in his usual health and death was sudden and unexpected. Kenneth was born Thursday, February 5, 1959, in Oakland, CA, a son of the late Junior Maxwell Gumm and Joyce Ann Phares Gumm. On April 12, 1987, in Fairfax, Va, he was married to the former Denise Darlene Sinsel, who survives. They had celebrated thirty-six years of marriage. Also left to cherish his memory are three children, Rebecca Tunney and husband, Joe, of Mill Creek, Vanessa Foley and husband, Greg, of Elkins, and Kevin Gumm and fiancé, Skylar, of Mill Creek, four grandchildren, AJ Friedman, Ava Tunney, Kendall Foley, and Silas Tunney, and many friends. Kenneth was the last surviving member of his immediate family having been preceded in death by his only brother, Mark Gumm. Kenneth was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School with the class of 1977. He owned and operated Gumm Construction for over forty years and had spent much of his contracting career around Snowshoe Mountain. He enjoyed sports and was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the WVU Mountaineers. He was a well known coach in the Tygarts Valley youth leagues in both baseball and basketball, having won many championships with his teams. He had coached the Randolph County Lightning travel basketball team for several years also. When he wasn’t coaching, he was spending time just being with family and friends playing cards. He will be greatly missed by his community and the future youth teams. A visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Monday, October 30, 2023, from 6pm until 8pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in Gilman Cemetery. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Kenneth Lee Gumm. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

