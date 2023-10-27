Local woman shares her domestic violence story at candlelight vigil

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People gathered at Bicentennial Park to remember those who’ve died due to domestic violence and to honor those who’ve survived.

The event was hosted by the Family Crisis Intervention Center, which is a domestic violence and rape crisis center.

WTAP has more from a brave survivor who shared her story.

Sergeant Taylor Phillips is a domestic violence survivor who works at the Wood County sheriff’s office.

She said that, at the beginning her relationship with her abuser, everything seemed fine.

“They said everything perfect, they did everything perfect. It just seemed like by fate I had met this person and it was the person I was supposed to be with,” Phillips said.

She said that abuse started quickly but it took her a while to recognize. It began with manipulation.

Phillips said that she left multiple times over the course of multiple years but always found her way back, at one point thinking she was the problem.

“When you leave or threaten to leave, a lot of times they will throw you those things from the very beginning of the relationship to bring you back in to make you think that you can have that again,” she said.

Eventually, Phillips feared for her life.

“When Drago confronted my abuser and was barking at him, he decided to pull out a gun and hold it to his head,” she remembered. Drago is her K9.

Now, after reaching out for help and escaping her abuser, she’s speaking out.

“That’s my goal of every day - to make myself a better person, learn from my experience, my mistakes, help other people understand what they went through, how they can get out, the resources available, and that there’s people there for them that do understand,” Phillips said.

The Family Crisis Intervention Center’s executive director Emily Larkins encourages anyone in a domestic abuse situation to reach out for help. The center operates a 24 hour hotline, a shelter, offers legal advocacy, and more. You can reach their hotline at 800-794-2335.

Larkins reminds us that domestic violence looks different for different people and that it doesn’t discriminate based on gender, class, or race.

“There are men who are victims of domestic violence and I think a lot of times that is a misconception that it’s really just a women’s issue,” she said.

There are also a plethora of reasons victims don’t leave.

“A lot of times victims may feel that financially there is no way or no resources for them to be able to, you know, make it on their own, you know, pay for that apartment or the necessities in life,” Larkins said.

