Major solar energy project approved in Mason County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State regulators have authorized a major solar power plant in Mason County.

New Haven PV I was given the green light by the Public Service Commission of West Virginia to site a 100-megawatt solar electric generating facility on 1,555 acres in Mason County 3 ½ miles south of New Haven.

The company applied for the permit on Aug. 18, citing legislation passed in 2020 to encourage the development of solar power in the Mountain State. It said at the time the site would be on 304 acres of pasture fields and land consisting of moderate and steep hills.

The production is estimated to consist of 226,356 solar panels.

Officials explained that the energy produced will be sent through an existing power line to Appalachian Power Company and the regional electrical network of which West Virginia is a member, according to the application.

In making its application, New Haven PV I stressed the economic development advantages for the county at the mouth of the Kanawha River, including a company investment of $97 million and the creation of 319 construction jobs.

“The Commission recognizes the importance of all forms of energy development in West Virginia,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said. “We welcome this new project.”

