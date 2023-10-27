Man arrested for robbing Weston CVS

Wayne Marple Mug
Wayne Marple Mug(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested on Thursday after authorities say he robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Weston Wednesday night.

According to a criminal complaint, Lewis County Police were dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy on Court Avenue after receiving a report of an active robbery.

Lewis County 911 officials reportedly said the man, identified as 36-year-old Wayne Marple, was seen leaving the store wearing a greenish gray hoodie, blue jeans, boots, and a red covering over his face.

When deputies arrived on the scene, an employee reportedly told them Marple walked up to the register, told her to empty it, or he’d pull a gun.

Marple took $523 and ran out of the store, according to the criminal complaint.

He’s currently being held in Central Regional Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
Johnifer Barnwell
FBI: 4 inmates escape from Georgia jail; 1 has ties to West Virginia
A man was taken into custody Thursday after authorities say he allegedly stabbed his wife in an...
1 arrested in stabbing at Clarksburg home
WVDNR stocks 43 waters with trout

Latest News

Local students win WVU Pumpkin Drop
WVU hosts 34th annual Pumpkin Drop, local students win
WVWC students to trick-or-treat for canned goods on Halloween
The Aspiring Nurses program is starting in Parkersburg and Charleston
WVU Medicine surgeon develops device to improve visibility during surgery, another WVU Medicine surgeon first to use it in thoracic surgery
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper's Rock
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper’s Rock
Trunk or Treat Still
Premier Chevrolet/Nissan in Morgantown to host first Trunk or Treat event