Man arrested for robbing Weston CVS

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested on Thursday after authorities say he robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Weston Wednesday night.

According to a criminal complaint, Lewis County Police were dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy on Court Avenue after receiving a report of an active robbery.

Lewis County 911 officials reportedly said the man, identified as 36-year-old Wayne Marple, was seen leaving the store wearing a greenish gray hoodie, blue jeans, boots, and a red covering over his face.

When deputies arrived on the scene, an employee reportedly told them Marple walked up to the register, told her to empty it, or he’d pull a gun.

Marple took $523 and ran out of the store, according to the criminal complaint.

He’s currently being held in Central Regional Jail on a $200,000 bond.

