Marion County Board of Education sells ‘the White School’

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountainside Behavior Analysis Services is the new owner of ‘the White School’. The Marion County Board of Education sold the property for over $115,000 after a recent auction. The building previously served as the Marion County Adult and Community Education Center on top of other county services throughout its history. Marion County’s superintendent, Donna Heston, is happy the building will continue to serve the community.

“The history of that building and the services it has provided to Marion County has been vital over the years,” Heston said. “It’s bittersweet to see it go, but it definitely is a win-win for Marion County schools and Marion County.”

The newly acquired property will help Mountainside expand autism support services across West Virginia.

