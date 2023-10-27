Peggy Sue Shoulders Lambert, age 62, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, ended her fight and is now resting in eternal peace. She gained her Angel wings on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at her home in Elkins. She was born on Thursday, July 19, 1962, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Gennis Shoulders Jr. and Anna Mae Bender Shoulders of Elkins. She married the love of her life, Randall Keith Lambert on October 11, 1979. They had celebrated forty-four years of marriage. Also surviving are three daughters, Carrie Collins and fiancé, Allen Moreland Jr., of Beverly, Christina Lambert and fiancé, Gary Isenhart, of Elkins and Brittney Turner and husband, Mike, of Masontown, nine well loved and very spoiled grandchildren; Ashley Lambert and fiancé Jake Anthony, Shayla Collins, Bailey Chewing, Preston Chewing, Kynzie Chewning, Hollie Turner, Jayse Lambert, Aubree Isenhart and Aila Myers, two extremely spoiled great grandchildren; Chanel Collins and Waylon Anthony. Peggy attended the schools of Randolph County. She worked for Walmart for many years. She enjoyed her years she spent with her Baton Group and loved all the kids like her own. She also enjoyed little fishing trips with her husband, and she loved it whenever she could have all of her family together. She enjoyed the simple things in life. The one thing everyone knew about her was that her family was her world and especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life. Peggy received exceptional care during her fight from Dr. David Currence and the Elkins Fresenius Dialysis Center. A visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Monday, October 30, 2023, from 11am until 1pm, the funeral hour. Rev. Randy Long will officiate and interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Peggy Sue Shoulders Lambert. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.