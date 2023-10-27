Premier Chevrolet/Nissan in Morgantown to host first Trunk or Treat event

Trunk or Treat Still
Trunk or Treat Still(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Halloween is upon us, and one local business is in the holiday spirit.

Premier Chevrolet/Nissan will hold their first ever Trunk or Treat at their location in Morgantown.

The event will be Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Internet Manager Matthew Early says they’re hosting Trunk or Treat as a way to give back to the community.

“It’s our community. Community’s always first with us. Everything we do, we try to give to our community,” said Early. “We donate to charities all the time. We want kids to have a safe place to get some candy and have some fun.”

There will be lots of candy and costumes. First responders from around the area will be on hand for all the fun as well.

