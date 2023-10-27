Progressive Women’s Association of Harrison Co. hosts luncheon

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Progressive Women’s Association of Harrison County held a luncheon today.

The luncheon honored nine women at the Uptown Event Center.

It was held to observe Italian American Month, and featured Pam Preston as the guest speaker.

Officials thank everyone for attending the event to help make it special.

The goal of the organization is to help provide opportunities to empower people in their personal advancement to help impact the community.

