Rain showers steadily increase over the weekend; freezing temps to kick off November

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Saturday will feature a few scattered showers, but will overall be a cloudy day. Rain ramps up Sunday morning, but becomes less abundant by the afternoon. Monday will see the bulk of the rain showers as the cold front causing all the rain finally pulls to our south. In its wake, we’ll be left with much colder temperatures. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

