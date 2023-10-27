Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. unveils monument honoring fallen officers, K-9s

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God,” Matthew 5:9. Those words were etched into a new memorial honoring fallen members that was unveiled at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. on Friday. It is located at the department’s new location off of the Beckley Bypass.

Deputies did extensive work tracking down the descendants of the fallen officers, including the family of George Spangler who was killed in the line of duty in 1927. Terry Rahn, a descendant of Spangler, was shocked when a deputy turned up outside of his door a couple days ago to invite him to speak.

“They’d been doing extensive research to track down descendants of George Spangler. I was almost in tears,” he said during his speech.

The monument honors fallen deputies but also their faithful companions -- K-9s that devoted their life to service.

“Each fallen officer had dreams, aspirations, and loved ones they left behind,” said Del. Todd Kirby, (R) Raleigh County. “They were not just law enforcement officers. They were sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, and colleagues. These fallen heroes were and still are integral parts of our communities.”

The memorial was paid for through a number of generous benefactors, all with a singular purpose -- to provide a place to remember and reflect on those who paid the ultimate price.

“There is no speech or ceremony that can ease the pain of the families. The one prayer and sentiment that I can leave you with is that it has been 85 years since there has been a name to add to that limestone. My prayer is that it is forever unaltered,” said Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield during his speech.

Anyone from the public is welcome to visit and view the monument.

