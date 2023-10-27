Spark! Imagination and Science Center to hold installment of Early Explorers Program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Spark! Imagination and Science Center in Morgantown is holding another installment of its ‘Early Explorers Program’ on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for young scientists ages 4 and under.

“Doing science looks different at different ages,” says Julie Bryan, Executive Director of Spark. “In Early Explorers, our youngest visitors will have the opportunity to engage with science at an age appropriate level, learning science process skills such as exploring, making observations, using tools, making predictions and measuring.

This installment of ‘Early Explorers” is called ‘Good Vibrations”, where visitors can explore the science of sound and vibration while making some noise.

General admission is $5 per person, and participation in the program is included with that price. Children under 1 year visit for free.

Spark! Imagination and Science Center is located inside the Mountaineer Mall on Greenbag Road. Reservations are not required to go.

For more information, call (304)-292-4646 or click here. Spark! Imagination and Science Center is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Facebook page will be updated with dates and themes for future programs.

