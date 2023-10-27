Two elderly men hit by ATV

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men were taken to the emergency room on Thursday, Oct. 26, after being hit by an ATV.

The crash happened at a home along Sissonville Drive just after 6:00 p.m., according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

The two men, both over 80-years-old, were standing behind the ATV when it suddenly went into reverse at full acceleration and hit them both.

Deputies say the driver of the ATV was loading logs when the accident happened.

One of the men fell over a 20-foot embankment after being hit and sustained critical injuries, deputies say.

Both men were transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Deputies determined the crash was unintentional and the cause for the ATV malfunction is unknown. No charges were filed against the driver.

