Vinegar Hill Road to be closed starting Monday

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a road closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, starting on Monday.

Delays will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Nov. 2, as crews remove the existing interstate bridge deck.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may delay the project.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.