Vinegar Hill Road to be closed starting Monday

Road work ahead
Road work ahead(File Image)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a road closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, starting on Monday.

Delays will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Nov. 2, as crews remove the existing interstate bridge deck.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may delay the project.

