WVU “Banjo-Man” helping revive folk music on campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University student has become known as “Banjo-Man” around campus.

Matthew Ryan Keatley is plucking at the heartstrings of his fellow WVU students.

You can catch Keatley at football games or wherever the tunes take him that day.

“I could never put this thing down,” said Keatley. “I’ve taken it from east to west, north to south, all over campus, towers, Mountainlair, in front of my dorm at honors, everywhere I go I think I’ve made people happy.”

Keatley says he first got into folk music about 4 years ago and has been playing the banjo for a little over a year. As a West Virginia native, this is how Keatley shares his love for Appalachian culture.

He says for many, listening to him strum away is their first experience with a banjo.

“I’ve introduced them to the instrument -- there’s a guy from Sweden I met and he’d never seen a banjo before; I got to show him what it is, it was a very interesting interaction, and there’s people from the U.S. who has never heard of a banjo -- some person thought I was playing a ukulele,” said Keatley.

Keatley says he just does this for fun for the sake of spreading folk music.

A fellow student, Kevin Patrick Harter, says how he is one of many who have been inspired by Keatley’s passion.

“I just love the Appalachian music, that as much as the Mountainlair and counselors, it was the music that brought me here as well, and then the first week I met this good buddy over here and he plays a lot of older stuff, I listen to the newer things, but every now and then we try to listen to find a song to play together he makes me want to pick my guitar back up and get back into it again,” said Harter.

Kealtey plays with friends and together they’re helping revive folk music in their own way. He says the great thing about folk music is many people are familiar with tunes like Yankee Doodle -- which can be fun for everybody.

Keatley is studying to be a teacher and says one day he’d like to incorporate this music into his teaching.

“I’d like to integrate it because I think listening to this music helps people hear the history and see the history of America throughout the world,” said Keatley.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.