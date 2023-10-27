WVU hosts 34th annual Pumpkin Drop, local students win

MORGANTOWN W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources hosted the 34th annual Pumpkin Drop on Oct. 27.

More than 1,000 future engineers from 50 schools across the state came to the Evansdale Campus to test their engineering skills.

243 pumpkins were pushed off the roof of the Engineering Sciences Building. Only 47 survived the 11-story drop.

The event is sponsored by the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and the WVU chapter of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

“My favorite thing about the event is the excitement of the students and seeing how enthusiastic they are about their designs and seeing the ideas they come up with, using their knowledge and their science and math to do good design work,” said Scott Wayne, associate professor and faculty advisor for the ASME student chapter. “It gets them here on campus and allows them the opportunity to see the student design projects in college that are around. It’s a fun activity that makes them think, execute a plan and build their design and utilize those hands-on components.”

Students are allowed to use a range of materials to guard their pumpkin, including parachutes, pillows, pool floats, and packing materials.

Team 13 from Mountaineer Middle School in Morgantown won first place and a $100 prize. Their pumpkin landed one foot and two inches away from the target.

The second place team won $50, and the third place team won $25. All winning pumpkins were less than 2 feet away from the target.

“I love seeing the kids getting so excited to be in competition and learning about engineering and putting their problem solving and critical thinking skills into it,” Amina Irfan, WVU ASME student chapter president, said. “It’s so fascinating to see little kids having such good brains. I think it’s definitely exciting for kids when they come here to have a little competition, get to see and learn about engineering and see other engineers. I think it helps bring kids in and want to come to the STEM majors.”

All proceeds from the event benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.