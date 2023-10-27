WVWC students to trick-or-treat for canned goods on Halloween

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at West Virginia Wesleyan College are getting ready for the 20th annual Trick-or-Treat for canned goods event.

It will be Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. during the city-wide trick-or-treat.

Students will visit neighborhoods around campus to collect non-perishable food items for the Upshur Parish House.

“Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods is one of those annual fall traditions that is well-known among the Wesleyan and Buckhannon communities. This collaboration relies heavily on our good neighbors in the community surrounding the college, and the student volunteers going door to door are always left full of joy when families run to their pantries to collect donations. It’s such a wonderful way for the students to explore our community and create an avenue of giving to the Parish House,” said Jessica Vincent, Director of the Center for Community Engagement and Leadership Development.

You can support the event by having a few cans of non-perishable food items ready for the WVWC trick-or-treaters. Multiple routes will be followed.

If you aren’t home at the time of Trick-or-Treat but would still like to donate, you can do so by taking donations to the Parish House on the corner of College Avenue and Sedgwick Street in Buckhannon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m during the week.

Parish officials say the most needed items are peanut butter and items for the upcoming Thanksgiving baskets, such as pie crust mixes, instant potaoes, and green beans.

For more information, click here.

