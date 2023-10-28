5th Quarter: Week 10 Highlights
Recaps from week ten match-ups across NCWV
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re nearing the end of the high school football season, and these games are heating up! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:
Morgantown - University
Liberty - Robert C. Byrd
Linsly - Bridgeport
North Marion - Roane County
Lincoln - Philip Barbour
Ravenswood - South Harrison
Petersburg - Tucker County
East Fairmont - Lewis County
Doddridge County - Williamstown
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.