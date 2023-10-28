5th Quarter: Week 10 Highlights

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re nearing the end of the high school football season, and these games are heating up! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:

Morgantown - University

Liberty - Robert C. Byrd

Linsly - Bridgeport

North Marion - Roane County

Lincoln - Philip Barbour

Ravenswood - South Harrison

Petersburg - Tucker County

East Fairmont - Lewis County

Doddridge County - Williamstown

