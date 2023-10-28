Dessie Lloyd Coulter, 57 of Webster Springs passed away on Friday, October 20, 2023. He was born in Gassaway on April 22, 1966 to the late Cecil Lloyd and Florence Deborah Jarvis Coulter. Dessie was a mechanic who enjoyed the outdoors, walking through the woods, riding his four-wheeler, hunting ginseng, and cooking. He loved his kids and enjoyed having a good time. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his girlfriend Nisha Bickley. He is survived by his children Jessie (Jessica Mills) Coulter, Crystal McCourt, and Michelle (Jacob) Cowger; multiple grandchildren; multiple brothers; the mother of his children, Michaeline Coulter; and many extended family and friends to mourn his passing. A Sharing of Memories will be held on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Meadowland Cemetery, Bergoo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Contributions be made to Dodd & Reed Funeral Home to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Coulter family.

