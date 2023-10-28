Morgantown, Braxton County, and University take home WVSSAC State XC Titles

Championships held at Cabell Midland HS today.
WVSSAC - WDTV Sports
WVSSAC - WDTV Sports(WDTV)
By Atticus Pead
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ONA, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Morgantown, Braxton County, and University took home first place victories at the 2023 WVSSAC Cross-Country Championships.

Morgantown senior Madeline Gump won the individual Class AAA girls title, as she ran an 18:28.47 mark (5K), over 24 seconds ahead of Abigail Rogers (University HS - 18:53.18) in second place. Gump’s team also won the girls Class AAA Team title, as the squad averaged a 19:33.19 time to beat University for first.

However, University’s boys team won the team title on their side, as they had 4 runners finish inside the top 10 (and 3 more inside the top 20) to finish with an incredible 16:10.67 average, nearly 50 seconds better than Jefferson in 2nd place (who averaged 17:00.28).

In Class AA, Winfield’s Ava Etheridge won the girls individual title, but Braxton County took home the team victory, led by Laura Cain and Addison Lloyd who finished 5th and 8th respectively. For the Class AA boys, Winfield won both the individual and team title.

In Class A, Williamstown girls scored a big victory in both events, while Doddridge County girls took 2nd (3 runners in the top 10 for the Bulldogs). For the boys, Buffalo won both events as well, while Doddridge County finished closest to the top from NCWV, in 3rd place.

Congratulations to all the winners from NCWV, and to all of the athletes and teams who made it to the final stage!

Full results and leaderboards from the day can be found here:

Full State XC Meet Results

