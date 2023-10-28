WVU halts slide, beats UCF 41-28 in Florida

ORLANDO, FL. (WDTV) - After two consecutive losses, West Virginia (4-3) desperately needed a win against UCF (3-4) - and today went about as well as the Mountaineers could have hoped on offense.

West Virginia took the ball first, and immediately scored - CJ Donaldson took a 21 yard run, Devin Carter caught a 19 yard pass, and Garrett Greene finished the drive with a powerful dive into the end zone from 6 yards out for a 7-0 lead.

But the Knights responded immediately, as QB John Rhys Plumlee found Kobe Hudson from 34 yards out for the score, tying the game at 7 halfway through the first.

After a field goal and Beanie Bishop INT, the Mountaineer offense kept rolling early, as a 10 play, 64 yard drive ended with a 4 yard TD drive from Jaheim White, and the Mountaineers led it 17-7 in one of their best offensive starts of the year.

UCF would respond to condense the lead to 3 points at 17-14 - and as West Virginia began their next drive, Garrett Greene kept the ball on an option and ran up the middle, where he was tackled injured from behind on the play. A scary moment for WVU - but Greene would return to the field on a later drive.

The Mountaineers would need him - after another Bishop INT, Greene would lead the offense on another touchdown drive, capped by a bulldozing run from the QB into the end zone again, and West Virginia rebuilt the 10 point lead, 24-14.

Once again though, the defense couldn’t hold on the ensuing drive, as UCF went down the field quickly and scored on a great TD pass and grab in the corner of the end zone from Javon Baker.

Later, WVU would get the ball back off a turnover and Garrett Greene would rush for a 3rd touchdown on the day, pushing the lead back for the 3rd time to 10 points, 31-21.

The Mountaineers would keep the strong offense going, as Jahiem White would power in a touchdown to reach 38 points - West Virginia would go on to collect a big win in Orlando, 41-28, moving to 5-3 on the season; now, just one win away from bowl eligibility ahead of the game against BYU next week in Morgantown.

