Alderson Broaddus alumni and faculty joined together on campus one last time

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Higher Education Policy Commission made the decision to revoke the Alderson Broaddus authority to award degrees back in July. Shortly after, the school filed for bankruptcy and some reports say the university owed the city of Philippi up to $50 million dollars. That is when the Higher Education Policy made the decision to close the university.

Throughout our reporting on this, WDTV was not able to talk to any students at the university but we were able to catch up with alumni and faculty. Board members say they gathered on what would have been homecoming weekend to make one last memory.

Alyssa Johnson, Secretary of the Board of Trustees said,

“It’s heartbreaking now, but the years that we went here were just incredible. I have so many friends that are both people my age but also the professors, the staff, the faculty, were all kind of like one big family and so it’s really nice to be on the mountaintop one last time.”

Some people planned on visiting the campus in their own time, but Tim Morris, a former board member of Alderson Broaddus came up with this event. He says it was important that they unite as one for closure and to support each other for the end of this chapter.

“We just needed closure, we needed to be together one more time,” Morris said. “We’re really just trying to keep the spirit alive, the organization may no longer exist but the spirit will last forever.”

The Alumni Association is creating a system that will keep everyone connected.

They plan to keep the AB family and spirit alive no matter what.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.