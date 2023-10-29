Armed and dangerous fugitive on the run in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday that an armed and dangerous suspect is on the run.

According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan, a Greenbrier Co. deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Russellville Road around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. The truck then refused to stop, and fled from the officer.

Sheriff Sloan reports two deputies followed the truck, while the passenger discharged multiple gunshots in the direction of the officers’ cruisers. The chase ensued into the Bellburn area, where the passenger exited the vehicle and fled into a wooded area. Deputies were able to secure the driver of the pickup truck.

The passenger, identified as 25-year-old Travis Devonte Fernatt of Crichton, W.Va., remains on the run as of Sunday afternoon.

Warrants have been obtained, charging Fernatt with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and a court capias.

Fernatt is described as a black male, 5′9″ tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at 681-318-3493 or 304-392-6320.

