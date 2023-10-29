Halloween-themed race helps local teachers and students

This race combined running and scares for a good cause.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday at the Lotito Park, Halloween fun was used to help local schools. The Bluefield High School Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) partnered with the City of Bluefield for the first time to hold a Halloween-themed race to raise money. The race is divided in two parts: a “Haunted Hustle” on the road around the park and a “Trail of Terrors” on the family friendly trail which featured students from Bluefield trying to scare the runners. Both races were held at once, with the runners having the option to go on whatever path they choose. There were also prizes for the best costumes. An organizer for the run says this wasn’t just a fun way to enjoy the park’s fall foliage. The money raised goes to support Bluefield High School and other schools in the schools in the area.

“We make sure that one hundred percent of everything goes straight into the school systems and are benefiting the teachers and the students so that they can be a success inside the classroom and out,” says Jessamine Hannah, Vice President of Bluefield High School’s PTSO.

Hannah says the fundraiser was a success with more than seventy-five runners participating. This was the first time the race was held, but Hannah says they are planning on making this an annual tradition.

Coming in first for the race was Lavon McClarrin who says he plans to return when the race is held again next year.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

