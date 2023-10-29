UHS High School senior selected to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gabrielle Chico, a senior at University High School has been a member of the Hawks band since fifth grade. She started off playing the clarinet, but the detailed choreography of the color guards piqued her interest leading to her current position twirling the flag. After seeing other color guards from her band march in previous Macy parades, Gabby felt confident that she too had a chance to be selected, so she applied.

“I was actually getting ready to interview for a position to be a state officer, so I was getting ready to go into my interview and I clicked on the email and found out that I had made it,” Chico said. “I was really excited and I almost cried because I waited so long for it and I was just so excited.”

Gabby auditioned for the parade through YouTube. She was one of 185 high school musicians from all over the country selected to play in Macy’s Great American Band.

She says that this is the opportunity of a lifetime and a great accomplishment. However, she did express that she is a little nervous to march in front of such a large crowd with such little time to prep.

“I’m a little nervous because I don’t know anything about my routine until I get there that Saturday, so I’ll learn everything that I need to know that week, so it’s a little nerve-wracking trying to figure out how I’m going to figure out this routine in one week and being able to perform it in front of thousands of people,” Chico said. “I’m really, really excited because I always wanted to go to the Macy’s Day parade and now here’s my chance and I actually get to be in the parade.”

The same week she received the news, she also found out that she was selected to be a state officer. Gabby plans to go into a nursing program at a four-year institution.

Whether she will continue band will depend on which college she decides to attend.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.