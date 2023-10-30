AAA: Gas prices continue to decline in NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices are continuing to drop in north-central West Virginia, according to AAA.

The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.34, down three cents from last week’s average of $3.37.

AAA says mid-grade and premium fuels also decreased compared to last week to $3.68 and $4.03, respectively. Additionally, diesel fuel also decreased to $4.21 per gallon.

Gas prices are down 25 cents compared to one month ago and 21 cents lower than they were one year ago.

AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:

  • Harrison County: $3.24
  • Marion County: $3.30
  • Lewis County: $3.28
  • Upshur County: $3.40
  • Randolph County: $3.29
  • Tucker County: $3.50
  • Barbour County: $3.39
  • Doddridge County: $3.52
  • Taylor County: $3.48
  • Gilmer County: $3.67
  • Ritchie County: $3.47
  • Webster County: $3.37
  • Monongalia County: $3.20
  • Hardy County: $3.58
  • Preston County: $3.41
  • Pocahontas County: $3.37

West Virginia’s gas prices remain considerably lower than the national average, according to AAA. The national average for regular fuel is $3.49 per gallon, down six cents compared to last week and 33 cents compared to last month.

