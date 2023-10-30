Attempted murder, malicious assault among Barbour County indictments

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Grand Jury returned 27 indictments for the October 2023 term on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Phillips and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kelsey Gross.

The Grand Jury was presided over by the Honorable Judge Thomas B. Hoxie, Circuit Judge of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit.

Arraignments will be held on Nov. 8 beginning at 9 a.m. in the Barbour County Courtroom.

Attempted murder and malicious assault were part of the indictments returned by the Barbour County Grand Jury.

Matthew Logan Frame, of Clarksburg, has been indicted in connection to a shooting in March that left a woman injured and a car riddled with bullet holes.

After the shooting, authorities said Frame led them on a chase exceeding 90 mph until he pulled into a car wash and struck a concrete wall, allowing police to block him in.

Frame has been indicted on the following:

2 counts of attempted murder

Wanton endangerment

2 counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Fleeing in a vehicle in a manner showing reckless indifference to the safety of others

No insurance

Driving suspended/revoked (Non-DUI) 2nd offense

2 counts of destruction of property

Drug conspiracy

Coty Brown, of Hambleton, was indicted on a total of 40 counts of sexual abuse, 20 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and 20 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Rebecca Marsh, of Philippi, has been indicted in connection to a stabbing that happened last year.

Authorities said in a criminal complaint that Marsh stabbed another woman and threatened to “gut her.”

Marsh has been indicted on one count of malicious assault.

Joseph Meadows, of Mabie, has been indicted in connection to an incident that involved stealing a truck and leading police on a chase.

When police tried to pull over Meadows, they said he fled from them and drove through a wire gate that caused a “significant” amount of damage before fleeing on for for a short distance.

Meadows has been indicted on one count of fleeing in a vehicle while under the influence and one count of destruction of property.

Zachary Rosier, of Philippi, has been indicted in connection to an incident in which he allegedly strangled a woman and took her car.

According to a criminal complaint, Rosier was in an argument with a woman when he took her car keys and choked her. The victim reportedly made it to her car, but Rosier jumped in the driver’s seat and drove away.

Rosier has been indicted on one count of strangulation, one count of grand larceny, one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and 25 counts of violation of a domestic violence protective order.

Below is the full list of indictments returned in October 2023 by the Barbour County Grand Jury:

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

