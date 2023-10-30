Authorities asking for help identifying shoplifting suspect

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect.(Facebook: Upshur County Sheriff Office WV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

According to a Facebook post from the UCSO, the suspect pictured is involved in a shoplifting at NAPA Auto Parts in Buckhannon.

Authorities did not provide a date or time that the reported shoplifting took place.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the UCSO at 304-472-1182.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Gabby Chico
UHS High School senior selected to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
AB
Alderson Broaddus alumni and faculty joined together on campus one last time

Latest News

File photo
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Upshur County
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
‘I love you all’: Mary Lou Retton releases statement after being in ICU
Stephen Priester
Police: Fairmont man charged after man overdoses, dies
Boscov’s fueling a rebirth at Meadowbrook Mall