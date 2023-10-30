Authorities asking for help identifying shoplifting suspect
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect.
According to a Facebook post from the UCSO, the suspect pictured is involved in a shoplifting at NAPA Auto Parts in Buckhannon.
Authorities did not provide a date or time that the reported shoplifting took place.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the UCSO at 304-472-1182.
