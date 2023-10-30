Authorities asking for help identifying shoplifting suspect

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

According to a Facebook post from the UCSO, the suspect pictured is involved in a shoplifting at NAPA Auto Parts in Buckhannon.

Authorities did not provide a date or time that the reported shoplifting took place.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the UCSO at 304-472-1182.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.