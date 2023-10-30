Blair O. Wright, 82, born on October 29, 1940, in Rosedale, WV, and a resident of Jane Lew, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Friday, October 27, 2023. He was the son of the late, Glen Wright and Mary Pearl Shamblin Wright. In addition to his parents, Blair was preceded in death by five siblings: Bern Wright, Fern Marks, Blaine Wright, Eleanor Wolfe, and Arnett Furr. As Mark Twain once wrote, “The secret of getting ahead is getting started,” and Blair, a man of action and determination, truly lived by this principle. He embarked on his journey of success right after graduating from Normantown High School in 1958, continued his education at Charleston School of Commerce, and then dedicated 38 years in various positions before retiring as a computer programmer with Equitable Gas. His commitment and hard work didn’t just stop at his occupation; he was also the proud owner/operator of Sprint Print in Bridgeport. Blair was a man of diverse interests and talents. He was a HAM radio operator, a motorcycle racer, and had a keen interest in photography and film developing. He also loved woodworking, farming, and anything outdoors. He was the founder of Normantown Historical Community Center and Food Pantry and was a former Sunday School teacher at Harmony United Methodist Church. Blair’s love for community service was evident as he served as the former president of the Clarksburg Bowling Association. As Helen Keller said, “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” Blair lived his life as a daring adventure, always eager to learn, and more than willing to share his insightful knowledge with others. Blair was a man of wisdom, strength, and love, who is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Ann Boggs, whom he married on June 19, 1959. Their love and commitment to each other have been a testament to their enduring bond. He is also survived by two children: Jeffery Wright and wife, Barbara, of Bridgeport, and Suzanne Fisher of Gallipolis, OH; five grandchildren: Zane Wright, Dr. Zachary Wright and wife, Dr. Maggie Moreland, Megan Fisher, Katelyn Fisher, and Lauren Fisher; two great-grandchildren: Benjamin Taylor, and Lilly Donohue; two step-grandchildren: Dr. Derrek Gilbert, and Lauren Smith and husband, Jason; three step-great-grandchildren: Jada, Judah, and Jireh Smith. Blair has two surviving siblings: Bruce Wright and wife, Rella, of West Milford, and Elaine Baker and husband, Layton, of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews. Blair’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Blair O. Wright. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

