Bluefield WV veteran celebrates 100th birthday with his church and family

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Rudy Jennings, a former feature on WVVA’s Hometown Hero segment, celebrated his 100th birthday with the congregation of his church, Westminster Presbyterian. The birthday party had a full spread of food, including his favorite dessert, banana pudding. Much of Westminster’s congregation showed up to wish him a happy birthday.

“I was amazed... and humbled... that many people showed up for my birthday and even the fact that I was celebrating a birthday with all of them,” says Rudy Jennings.

Among those attending was some of Jennings’ family, some of whom traveled from out of state to be there.

“...As I realized that my grandfather was... soon turning a hundred, I was like, ‘that’s going on the bucket list... I have to be here to celebrate this... occasion with my grandfather, with my family.’ It really means a lot,” says Martyn Evans, grandson of Rudy Jennings who traveled from Denver, CO to be there.

Jennings’ family don’t call him father or grandfather, however. They call him “Gov” due to his long history in politics, including decades as an elected official in Mercer County.

“He introduced us into politics, he introduced us to business, to people, how to get along with people. No such things as a stranger and you’re always supposed to help your neighbor,” says Laura Lee Bush, daughter of Rudy Jennings.

VFW members also attended Jennings’ birthday party to honor his time in the military during World War II. It’s been many years since Jennings served his country as a radio technician, but he says not much has changed since then, including in the world of politics.

“...Before World War 2, we were worried about the communists and socialists in America and trying to take care of the country, and now we’re looking at it right here in America,” says Jennings.

Jennings relates turning one hundred to a time when he ran a mile-long race. He didn’t expect to complete either milestone, but eventually he reached his goal. If he could pass on any wisdom he learned in his century of life, Jennings says to trust God for guidance in the decisions you make.

