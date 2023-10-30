Boscov’s fueling a rebirth at Meadowbrook Mall

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was not too long ago that many were predicting the imminent demise of Meadowbrook Mall.

While plenty of storefronts were occupied, there were regular additions to the “out of business” list that fueled speculation.

Along with some businesses leaving, malls nationwide have seen more than their share of struggles.

Even in good times, the average life span of a mall is between 20 and 30 years. Considering Meadowbrook Mall has now passed 40 years of age, those saying the run was about over for the mall had additional fuel for the speculation fire.

According to Joe Bell of the Cafaro Company, which owns the mall and other retail properties across the country, that has changed in a big way.

“We don’t have a lot of spaces. They’re either all occupied or someone is about to go into them,” said Bell. “The leasing company said there are two spaces not accounted for.”

While that may seem like a stretch, a walk through the mall reveals that nearly every space is occupied. The only spaces that were vacant that did not announce something coming or relocating were the Subway spot in the food court, Garfield’s and the Block & Barrell located directly beside Garfield’s.

Boscov’s arrival has been a game changer, according to Bell. However, in the early stages of its construction, it appeared to be equal parts savior and curse.

Multiple stores impacted by the giant retailer’s footprint opted to leave the mall. At the same time, several other stores left, and a few had issues relating to their leases. Some of the stores, particularly those of a more local variety, left and found new homes.

The good news for retail fans and the City of Bridgeport is that by the time Boscov’s opened, the mall was essentially like it was nearly full, essentially like it was four decades ago.

“Getting Boscov’s is a big deal, and it speaks to what we’ve been doing with maintaining Meadowbrook Mall,” said Bell. “Malls have changed and evolved, and we’ve been changing and evolving in a manner that makes the business relevant to the community.”

It also has been relevant to interest by additional retailers. Bell said the interest in the few remaining spaces is there.

“The interest is significant. I can’t quantify it in a number of contacts, but it is substantially up,” he said. “I think with the opening of Boscov’s the interest will continue to accelerate because retailers will see the traffic and interest it creates.

“The physical changes required for Boscov’s led to rearranging things and trying to put retailers in places that would make them, along with others, do well,” he continued. “At the end of the day, Boscov’s arrival and the changes are the best use of the mall’s space.”

