Christopher Lee Galambus, passed away from this life Thursday, October 26, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 14, 1982, in Fairmont, West Virginia, the son of Terry L. Galambus and Catherine R. Yann Galambus. Christopher was an outstanding athlete and a talented artist. He had a great love for music of all kinds and loved taking pictures of the people and places in Fairmont, especially the Million Dollar Bridge. He had a kind and giving heart and never knew a stranger. Family was everything to him, and he was always at his best when everyone was together with his dry wit and impersonations. Christopher especially loved his extended family who he worked with every day, Weylin Hamilton, Steve Six, Doug Wadsworth. Never did a day go by that everyone did not receive an “I love you” followed by a big bear hug. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, his older sister, Cresta Lee Stedman, his niece Casey Ray Stedman and his big dog Bruno. Aunts and Uncles: Debbie (Mark) Pettit, Naples Florida, Toni Davis, King George, Virginia, Russell Yann III, Fairmont, WV, Frank Galambus (Janie), Fairmont, WV. Cousins: Talia Weiss, Morgan Dailey, Michelle McDonald, and their children. He also leaves behind his very special friends, Love and Miss Peggy, his Godson Karson Long and Tara Gerkin. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Patty Galambus and Russell and Rose Marie Yann. Per Christopher’s wishes, there will be a private service with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

