Cold temps on Halloween allow snow showers to kick off November

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The cold front meandering to our northwest has finally pushed over us, causing much cooler temperatures to take hold. We’ll remain in this cooler air mass for the next few days, and in the meantime, a quick-moving system is likely to clip us Halloween night into Wednesday morning to provide us with a small dose of snow. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.