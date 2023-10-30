Cold temps on Halloween allow snow showers to kick off November

A spooky Halloween treat!
By Kayla Smith
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The cold front meandering to our northwest has finally pushed over us, causing much cooler temperatures to take hold. We’ll remain in this cooler air mass for the next few days, and in the meantime, a quick-moving system is likely to clip us Halloween night into Wednesday morning to provide us with a small dose of snow. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

