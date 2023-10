BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chase Robey with The Bridge Sports Complex joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about some of the upcoming events at The Bridge Sports Complex, an MMA and boxing tournament happening next weekend, and purchasing tickets for the tournament.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 everyday from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.