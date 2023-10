BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Richard Iaquinta with the Clarksburg Veterans Day Parade joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about next week’s Veterans Day Parade in Clarksburg, the groups that will be involved in the parade, and how to volunteer for the parade.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 everyday from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.