House Call: Flu information

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Dr. David F. Hess, CEO of United Hospital Center, talks about flu season.

1). What is flu?

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The best way to prevent flu is by getting a flu vaccine each year.

2). How serious is flu for children?

While flu can be serious even in kids who are healthy, it can be especially dangerous for young children and children of any age who have certain chronic health conditions. Children younger than 5 years old–especially those younger than 2–are at higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications. Children of any age with certain chronic health conditions, such as asthma and diabetes, are also at higher risk.

3). What are the signs and symptoms of flu that parents should be noticing in their child?

Symptoms of the flu can include:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills—It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.

You may also experience one or more of the following symptoms:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than in adults.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.