James “Jody” Thomas Wyatt, Jr., 53 of Craigsville lost his battle with PTSD on Monday, October 23, 2023 at his home. He was born September 21, 1970 in Canton, Ohio to the late James Thomas and Mabel Smith Wyatt, Sr. Jody was a United States Army and WV National Guard Veteran, devoting 17 years of his life, serving in both Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hunting ginseng and mushrooms, old cars and trucks, and spending time with his old Army buddies. Jody is survived by his wife Debra Martin; son Allen Wyatt of Craigsville; daughter Elainea Eckard of Craigsville; brother Steven (Billie) R. Wyatt of Martinsburg; sisters Waneta (Richard) Lackey of Catawba, NC and Julie Ann (James) Ward of Princeton; granddaughter Liliana; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, November 3, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Gregory Family Cemetery, Webster Springs. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Veterans Crisis Center, 5777 West Century Blvd., Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Wyatt family.

