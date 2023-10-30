Major congestion on I-68 causes delays for drivers

Heavy congestion on I-68 west right before the I-70 interchange.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -According to officials, there is heavy congestion on I-68 west right before the I-70 interchange.

It’s possible at least one crash caused the major delays.

WDTV is working on getting further details.

Officials advise to use an alternative route and use caution on the road.

This is a developing story stick with 5 news for updates.

