Martha Lou Lanham, 89, of Fairmont went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 30, 2023, at her daughter’s residence. She was born in Hoult on November 28, 1933, a son of the late John J. and Edith Martin Hardesty. She was retired from Fairmont General Hospital and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church of Fairmont. She is survived by her children, Ricky Lanham, Timothy Lanham and his wife Martha Lee, Gregory Lanham and his wife Debra, Debra Forman and her husband Clint, Jan Lanham and Rebecca Toth and her husband Steven; her grandchildren, Will, Kristopher, Bethany, Jana, Regina, Sabrina, Steven, Rachel. Marsha, Mathew, Lisa, Timothy, Jill, David, Gregory, and Jonathan; forty-seven great-grandchildren; one brother Kenny Hardesty; one sister Ola Yoston and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Evan Junior Lanham; brothers John, Edward, Henry, Tom and Homer; sisters, Glenda, Betty, Isbelle, and Nellie; and two grandson Reilly Cantrell and Larry Michael Malone. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Robert Shaw officiating burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.