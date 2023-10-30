October's About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Travis Smith

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Travis Smith, a substitute special education teacher is making a big impact at Fairmont Senior High School. After coming in for the final two months of the last school year, Smith was drawn to his students and knew he had to come back.

Cassandra Sevier says her daughter has downs syndrome and has grown tremendously since Mr. Smith became her teacher. She came across the About You Monograms’ Teacher of the Month and automatically nominated Smith.

“He’s been amazing with her, well probably the other students too but I get to hear a lot of it when she gets home,” Sevier said. “She wants to do tours now, she wants to do stuff with us publicly, more so than she did before, she wants to get out and were trying to work on her not being so shy, so he works a lot with us telling us what he’s working on so we can work with it at home as well. So, it’s been an amazing transition.”

Smith says he was shocked when he found out he had been selected for October’s Teacher of the Month. He says he just wants to make a positive impact on his students.

“I’m a worrier, so I worry about how well I’m doing my job, but I get text from parents saying how their kids have changed and it warms your heart because you know as a teacher you always think what can I do better? How can I make more of an impact?” Smith said. “When you get these small little rewards it makes you happy and you know the kids are enjoying their time and they’re also learning.”

Smith is honored and very excited to be recognized as Teacher of the Month. He is happy that he is making a difference in his student’s lives.

