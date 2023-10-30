October's About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Travis Smith

By Kajah Watkins
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Travis Smith, a substitute special education teacher is making a big impact at Fairmont Senior High School. After coming in for the final two months of the last school year, Smith was drawn to his students and knew he had to come back.

Cassandra Sevier says her daughter has downs syndrome and has grown tremendously since Mr. Smith became her teacher. She came across the About You Monograms’ Teacher of the Month and automatically nominated Smith.

“He’s been amazing with her, well probably the other students too but I get to hear a lot of it when she gets home,” Sevier said. “She wants to do tours now, she wants to do stuff with us publicly, more so than she did before, she wants to get out and were trying to work on her not being so shy, so he works a lot with us telling us what he’s working on so we can work with it at home as well. So, it’s been an amazing transition.”

Smith says he was shocked when he found out he had been selected for October’s Teacher of the Month. He says he just wants to make a positive impact on his students.

“I’m a worrier, so I worry about how well I’m doing my job, but I get text from parents saying how their kids have changed and it warms your heart because you know as a teacher you always think what can I do better? How can I make more of an impact?” Smith said. “When you get these small little rewards it makes you happy and you know the kids are enjoying their time and they’re also learning.”

Smith is honored and very excited to be recognized as Teacher of the Month. He is happy that he is making a difference in his student’s lives.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Stephen Priester
Police: Fairmont man charged after man overdoses, dies
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
A haunted hayride in Rhode Island shut down after a teen worker was critically injured in an...
Teen critically hurt in haunted hayride
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
‘I love you all’: Mary Lou Retton releases statement after being in ICU

Latest News

teacher of the month
File photo of Jessica Grose when she was named West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year in...
Upshur County teacher’s aide suspended after ‘incident’ involving student
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that 43 waters were stocked...
WVDNR shares recent fall trout stocking locations
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
AAA: Gas prices continue to decline in NCWV