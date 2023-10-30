Police: Fairmont man charged after man overdoses, dies

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after authorities say a man overdosed and died in Fairmont.

Officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to East Park Ave. in Fairmont on Thursday, Oct. 26 in reference to a cardiac arrest from a suspected drug overdose, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say they arrived on the scene and found a deceased man with a powdery substance next to him.

The substance later field-tested positive for fentanyl, according to police.

According to police, they found text messages between the deceased man and 46-year-old Stephen Priester, of Fairmont. In the messages, Priester allegedly said he had methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl for sale and arranged a meeting place and a price about two hours before the man was found dead.

On Friday, Oct. 27, court documents say members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force and the Fairmont Police Department executed a search warrant where Priester was staying. During the search, authorities say they found suspected fentanyl on Priester’s person.

The criminal complaint says Priester told authorities he sold drugs to the man, which resulted in his death.

Priester has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

