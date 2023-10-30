Police: Fairmont man charged after man overdoses, dies

Stephen Priester
Stephen Priester(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after authorities say a man overdosed and died in Fairmont.

Officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to East Park Ave. in Fairmont on Thursday, Oct. 26 in reference to a cardiac arrest from a suspected drug overdose, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say they arrived on the scene and found a deceased man with a powdery substance next to him.

The substance later field-tested positive for fentanyl, according to police.

According to police, they found text messages between the deceased man and 46-year-old Stephen Priester, of Fairmont. In the messages, Priester allegedly said he had methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl for sale and arranged a meeting place and a price about two hours before the man was found dead.

On Friday, Oct. 27, court documents say members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force and the Fairmont Police Department executed a search warrant where Priester was staying. During the search, authorities say they found suspected fentanyl on Priester’s person.

The criminal complaint says Priester told authorities he sold drugs to the man, which resulted in his death.

Priester has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
AB
Alderson Broaddus alumni and faculty joined together on campus one last time
the guy asked for something spooky
Rainy next few mornings, freezing temperatures to lead off November

Latest News

Boscov’s fueling a rebirth at Meadowbrook Mall
FILE - Georgetown forward Akok Akok (11) shoots against Providence in an NCAA college...
West Virginia forward Akok Akok released from hospital after collapsing on court during exhibition
Heavy congestion on I-68 west right before the I-70 interchange.
Major congestion on I-68 causes delays for drivers
Gabby Chico
UHS High School senior selected to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade