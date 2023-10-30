Princeton miner’s on-job death in August ruled as accidental drowning

Coal mining death
Coal mining death(MGN)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVVA) - A Princeton man’s death in a McDowell County mine in August has been ruled an accidental drowning.

The initial report on the death of Christopher R. Finley, 39, indicated “medical related issues as the cause of death,” according to a report from the Mine, Health and Safety Administration (MSHA).

“However, on September 26, 2023, MSHA received the death certificate which states cause of death is drowning. After further investigation and review, MSHA has decided that this death should be charged to the mining industry,” the report said.

The incident happened at the Twin State Mining Inc. mine no. 3, an underground mine near Gary.

Finley, a section foreman, was installing hose for a “dewatering pump” when he was found lying in about 8 inches of water and mud on the mine floor,” MSHA’s preliminary report said.

Finley had 15 years total experience in the mining industry.

(Where Finley was found)

Location where Finley was found in the mine.
Location where Finley was found in the mine.(MSHA)

