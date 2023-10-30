Rain this Monday, then a chilly Halloween!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be much cooler than the past few days, and rain will push in as well. Halloween will be much cooler still. As for how long the cool air and precipitation chances will last, find out in the video above!

A cold front will push into West Virginia today, bringing moisture into the Mountain State. As a result, steady, light rain will last between the morning and mid-evening hours. By the time leftover rain showers dissipate before 8 PM, rainfall totals will be around 0.25″ to 0.5″ across parts of our region. So while today won’t be a washout, it does mean slick pavement on some roads. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, and winds will start coming from the northwest during the afternoon hours, dragging a cool air mass from Canada into our region. As a result, temperatures will go from the 60s this morning to the 40s this evening. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, with light northwesterly winds and lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. Because of the cool air, this could cause frost that could damage any plants and outdoor plumbing you have outside. So the National Weather Service has the northernmost counties under a Freeze warning tonight into tomorrow morning. Not only will you want an ice scraper, but you may want to cover those plants and pipes.

The cool air mass will linger on Halloween day, resulting in partly cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will also only reach the mid-40s at most, well below average for late October. So while Halloween day will be dry, you may want a heavy coat for those costumes, especially during the evening hours as those trick-or-treat events happen. Then tomorrow night into Wednesday morning, another low-pressure system will drop from Canada into our region, bringing light snow into West Virginia. The light snow will be concentrated in the mountains, although the lowlands will see a few snow flurries. Because the ground will be warm, not much snow will accumulate, but it does mean slick spots are possible on mountain roads, so keep that in mind if you’re heading out on Wednesday morning. Fortunately, a high-pressure system will keep skies clear for the rest of the week. This will raise temperatures back into the upper-50s for the rest of the week. It’s not until the first weekend of November that rain chances return. In short, today will be rainy, Halloween day will be chilly, and November will start with milder, sunnier conditions.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Steady rain in the morning and early afternoon hours, transitioning to cloudy skies and a couple of isolated showers in the evening. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures go from the 60s in the morning to the 40s in the evening. High: 63.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. North-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 31.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 47.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, with a few snow flurries in the mountains during the morning hours. West-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 42.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.