Richard Nelson Page, 80, of Buckhannon, passed away in the comfort of his home on Monday, October 30, 2023. He was born in Buckhannon on August 10, 1943, a son of the late Cecil Arden and Opal Virginia Carpenter Page. On April 10, 1964, Richard married Zelma Joyce Tenney. They spent the next 59 years raising their family together. Forever cherishing their memories of Richard with his wife, Zelma, are two children: Carla Hinchman and husband, John, and Richard Nelson Page II and wife, Sherri, all of Buckhannon; four grandchildren: Holly, Shane, Nick and wife, Sam, and Paisley; four grandchildren-of-the-heart: Shanna, Alicia, Anna, and Travis; five great-grandchildren: Lucas, Emmett, Jaxon, Noah, and Theo; two siblings: Gloria Helmick and Melvin Page and wife, Amanda; and several nieces and nephews. Richard is a graduate of Buckhannon-Upshur High School class of 1960. After high school, he joined the United States Navy, where he retired as Chief Petty Officer after twenty years of service. Richard worked for Cohart’s for 32 years. He was a member of the Upshur County Shrine Franklin Lodge #7, the French Creek DAV #36, and the Buckhannon American Legion Post #7. Richard enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. Richard wishes for Cremation have been honored. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Clutter Funeral and Cremation located at 21 Elnora Circle in Buckhannon, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Richard Nelson Page. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClutterFuneralHome.com.

