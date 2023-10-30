Roger Dale Gould, 74, of Weston, was called Home on Friday, October 27, 2023. He passed under the compassionate care of United Hospital Center in Bridgeport and surrounded by loving family. Born in Weston on March 11, 1949, a son of the late Ercil E. Gould and Wanda L. Heckert Gould Adams, Roger spent his life in the town he loved, dedicating his time to the community and the people within it. He was a beloved husband, a cherished friend, a respected business owner, and a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Weston. Roger was known for his love of hunting and fishing, his unwavering support for the Dallas Cowboys, WVU Mountaineers, and Lewis County Sports, and his enjoyment of classic television shows like Murder She Wrote, Andy Griffith, and MASH. His green thumb was the envy of his neighbors, and his elderberry jam was a coveted commodity. His tales were legendary, filled with humor and wisdom that will be missed by all who had the pleasure to share in them. Roger graduated from Lewis County High School in 1967 and bravely served his country as a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Upon his return, he dedicated over 25 years to his business, Gould’s Well Service, providing trusted service to countless Weston residents. His commitment to the community extended to the baseball diamond, where he coached Little League Baseball and was proudly recognized as Coach of the Year and Manager of the Year. He also contributed to the renovation of the Butcherville Ball Field. Roger’s life was an embodiment of the biblical verse, “But if anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for members of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.” (1 Timothy 5:8). Roger’s devotion to his family and his faith were the cornerstones of his life. Forever cherishing their memories of Roger are his wife, Janet Gould; two sons: Stephen Gould and wife, Stacy, and Douglas Gould and wife, Priscilla, all of Weston; four grandchildren: Sarah, Nicholas, Jared, and Andrew Gould; one great-grandchild, Val Axton; two siblings: Leann Kerns and husband, Tim, of Jane Lew, and Stephen Montgomery and wife, Judy, of Mims, FL; three nieces: Carri Madison and husband, John, Tracy Jones and husband, Chris, and Chelsea Abruzzino and husband, Tucker; one nephew, Ryan Kerns; and several great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his step-father, Ace Adams. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew with full military honors accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Roger Dale Gould and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

