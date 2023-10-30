5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - First Responders Spread Across Rural Area

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism.

There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon.

Like many other EMS agencies, Lewis County has phased out volunteers. While they have a sufficient number of paid staff, it’s still difficult to keep up with the demands of the job.

EMT Chris Starkey says it’s important to get in front of the issue now before more departments have to close their doors.

“We can’t fix a problem we don’t know about,” said Starkey. “We lost 15 agencies last year in a state that has a few, but we really can’t afford to be losing any.”

If more emergency management departments close, it will put a further strain on those who are still providing.

Performing mutual aid calls or hospital transfers brings Lewis County outside of its designated coverage area, but when the call goes out, it still needs to be answered.

“In the long run, time is tissue; we want to get there as quick as we can, as safe as we can, and we want to do the most good for our community as we can regardless of which agency someone is working for,” said Starkey.

West Virginia’s terrain leaves some small communities without quick access to care. In many situations a few minutes is the difference between life and death, but this is where a small volunteer fire department with basic medical training like Walkersville can make all the difference.

Volunteer Charles Chipps says performing basic first aid at an accident in their area can save valuable time until EMS arrives.

“You’re talking 30 to 45 minutes before you get an ambulance or anything here that’s why we encourage everyone to take EMT classes,” said Chipps.

Serving the southern portion of Lewis County, Walkersville VFD is one of the few agencies that can quickly respond to that area.

Chipps says the department was founded in the 1960s after a deadly fire and hopes there’s never a day when his community struggles without a department.

“You’re going to lose a lot of people’s lives here because there ain’t nobody here to respond we’ve saved several lives here and that’s the motto on our windshield ‘So that others may live,’ and I try to live up to that,” said Chipps.

Chipps says they’re down to about eight volunteers. Half of them are away at work during the day and the department is aging.

Chipps himself is an amputee, but that hasn’t stopped him from doing what he can to help keep the department running.

“A lot of people wonder how I can do what I do, I’ve always said, ‘Oh man I can’t,’ is ‘Oh man I don’t want to lose brother, and a person is only as handicapped as you want to be,” said Chipps.

Because of technology like battery-operated machines that perform CPR, small departments like this can make up for shortfalls in volunteers.

Chipps says in recent months he’s been trying to gain interest in a group of local junior firefighters in hopes they’ll volunteer one day.

“We’ve got some juniors that we’re trying to teach and get them involved and get them interested because that’s our fire department for the future, right now we don’t have no young members so we’re doing everything we can,” said Chipps. “We keep it simple just make a game of it, if I can get just one firefighter it’s all worth the while.”

There are many underserved communities like this scattered throughout West Virginia.

While it’s going to take a lot of time, money, and effort to change things for the better, Starkey says more people are realizing every day how serious of an issue it is.

“It affects everybody in a first-due area and in this case, it affects everybody in the state of West Virginia, everybody that draws breath; when somebody falls and gets hurt we want to be there, we don’t want someone not getting the care they need because we don’t have enough people,” said Starkey.

As for people like Charlie Chipps, he says he’s been on both sides of the street. When his house burned down years ago, it was people from his own community who came to help -- that inspired him to do what he does today.

“There ain’t no pay, but then there ain’t no greater pay either,” said Chipps. “A lotta times you don’t even get a thank you, but a lotta times a little kid will come up to you and give you a hug and says, ‘Hey remember back 5 years ago you saved my life or did this for me,’ you can’t put a price on that. If I’m working for a payday, next week I’ve done spent my paycheck and it’s done and gone, but in this business when someone comes up to you and says, “Congratulations, I think the world of you, thank you,’ there’s no price for that. It gives you a good warm feeling inside.”

