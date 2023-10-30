Solar project bringing lots of jobs to NCWV

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A large-scale utility solar project is bringing lots of jobs to north-central West Virginia.

Mon Power says it has hired the more than 100 labor union workers to help build its first of five solar fields that will help bolster and diversify the region’s energy mix.

The first solar site is located next to the Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County.

Workers recently finished installing nearly 50,000 solar panels and are now completing the electrical wiring.

“Not only are the workers here local, but the nearly 50,000 solar panels and the electrical equipment they are installing here was sourced in the US. So, the project is already positively impacting the local economy as it is being built,” said Hannah Catlett, a Mon Power spokesperson. “And we know that long term, it will be able to impact economic development in the state as West Virginia is able to attract new industry that wants a portion of their electricity to come from the renewable energy like what we are building here.”

The Fort Martin site is expected to be online and connected to the grid by the end of the year.

Across all five sites, workers are expected to complete more than 125,000 labor union work hours, according to Mon Power.

Click here to learn more about how to sign up for the program.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.