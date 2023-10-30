Trick or Treat at the Elison returns

Trick or Treat at the Elison returns
Trick or Treat at the Elison returns(WDTV)
By D'Andre Lewis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This evening the Elison Independent and Assisted living of Maplewood will be conducting their very own Trick or Treat event. Open to the public, the spooky event has been taking place for over a decade. With residents of the facility waiting with heavy anticipation, officials like, Executive Director Wilma Sternthel, say this year will surely be fright for sore eyes.

“All guests are welcome to come to our main entrance, you’ll see that’s a large portico. Just come in here we’ll have someone give you direction. They get so engaged; they really look forward to this event every year. Getting to see kids in costumes as you can imagine, sometimes they don’t always get to see kids, just seeing kids in general is great to them, but then seeing kids in costumes is really special.”

All of the festivities kick off at 6 PM.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Gabby Chico
UHS High School senior selected to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
AB
Alderson Broaddus alumni and faculty joined together on campus one last time

Latest News

Destiny Somersall
West Virginia woman sentenced for trafficking teen to elderly man
Solar project bringing lots of jobs to NCWV
File photo
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Upshur County
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect.
Authorities asking for help identifying shoplifting suspect