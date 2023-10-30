Trick or Treat at the Elison returns

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This evening the Elison Independent and Assisted living of Maplewood will be conducting their very own Trick or Treat event. Open to the public, the spooky event has been taking place for over a decade. With residents of the facility waiting with heavy anticipation, officials like, Executive Director Wilma Sternthel, say this year will surely be fright for sore eyes.

“All guests are welcome to come to our main entrance, you’ll see that’s a large portico. Just come in here we’ll have someone give you direction. They get so engaged; they really look forward to this event every year. Getting to see kids in costumes as you can imagine, sometimes they don’t always get to see kids, just seeing kids in general is great to them, but then seeing kids in costumes is really special.”

All of the festivities kick off at 6 PM.

