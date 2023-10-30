Upshur County teacher’s aide suspended after ‘incident’ involving student

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County teacher’s aide has been suspended following what officials are referring to as “an incident involving a student” at French Creek Elementary School.

On Monday, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt approved the suspension of Jessica Grose from her professional duties in addition to those associated with her tenure as the 2023 West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year.

Officials say Grose was suspended following “an incident involving a student” that happened at French Creek Elementary School late last week.

According to the state Department of Education, immediate and decisive action was taken by the school’s administration and the appointed county superintendent.

The West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources were notified immediately and are investigating the incident.

The West Virginia Board of Education intervention of Upshur County Schools in June 2023 requires Superintendent Blatt to provide oversight of county operations. She has ordered all matters involving this situation to be addressed efficiently and with the utmost fidelity.

Officials say all children at the school are safe, and school operations have not been affected.

Further details regarding the incident are not being released at this time to protect the privacy of those involved and to preserve the sanctity of the investigation.

When Grose won the 2023 West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year award, she was a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Buckhannon.

